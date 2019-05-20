Man arrested 3 1/2 months after search of his home

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is arrested after law enforcement says marijuana was found in his home.
Eric Deonte Sombright, 27 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver. Authorities say an ongoing drug investigation led to a search of Sombright’s home on February 1, discovering five bags of marijuana packaged for sale, a digital scale, and additional drug packaging.
Sombright was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he is being held without bond, pending his appearance before a magistrate judge.
