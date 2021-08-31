Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault after holding woman against her will in Rochester hotel room

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 40-year-old man is facing robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault charges after he allegedly held a woman against her will for hours in a hotel room.

Rochester police said it happened Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m. when a 34-year-old female victim was walking in a stairwell at a hotel in the 1100 block of 2nd St. SW.

She was then followed by a man who said he had a gun and had her go into a hotel room and held her there until around 2 a.m.

Police said the man stolen from her, tried to use cash apps to transfer money, talked about sexual assault and initiated sexual contact with her.

She was able to leave the room and called the police from a safe place. The man, identified as 40-year-old Deonte Jenkins, was found in the area of 3rd St. and S. Broadway Ave on Sunday night. He was staying in a hotel illegally.

He's facing charges of first-degree robbery, kidnapping and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.