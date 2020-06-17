Man apologizes to protesters after confrontation in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. – An apology has resolved an incident between protesters and an angry citizen that went viral on social media.

The Kasson Police Department says peaceful protesters were confronted on June 12 by an individual and some threatening comments were made. Video of the confrontation was posted online. On Tuesday, police say the individual contacted them and said he wanted to apologize for his actions.

Police say the man asked them to contact the protesters to see if they would meet with him and they did later Tuesday at the Kasson Police Department. The man apologized to the protesters and they accepted. Police say there was a productive dialog and the protesters are not asking for criminal charges to be filed.

Kasson police issued the following statement on this resolution:

“The Kasson Police Department would like to thank everyone who reached out to us to express their concerns about this incident. We strongly believe in the right to peacefully protest and of citizens to exercise their first amendment rights. The actions shown in the video are not consistent with the values of the Kasson Police Department and the Kasson-Mantorville community as a whole. We look forward to being part of the conversation as we work to maintain an inclusive, accepting community.”