Clear

Minnesota man angry over Wright charged with attempted murder of police

Accused of shooting at St. Paul officer.

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 3:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man who was apparently angry over the death of Daunte Wright has been charged with shooting at a St. Paul police officer.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that 24-year-old Jamoni Raekwon Blackstone of North St. Paul was charged this week with attempted murder. According to the criminal complaint, the officer was monitoring retail areas for potential looting in St. Paul on April 13 amid protests in Brooklyn Center over Wright's death at the hands of a white female officer. He said someone shot at his vehicle.

Blackstone told police he saw the window of the officer's vehicle come down and he thought he was going to be attacked and he had to defend himself.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 564584

Reported Deaths: 7142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1174771697
Ramsey48696859
Dakota43348426
Anoka39328420
Washington25394274
Stearns21351219
St. Louis17026298
Scott16343120
Wright15091130
Olmsted1287197
Sherburne1087080
Carver1001245
Clay791090
Rice7741102
Blue Earth708540
Kandiyohi635581
Crow Wing628586
Chisago559650
Otter Tail551273
Benton541597
Mower453432
Goodhue451072
Douglas447871
Winona440849
Nobles402348
McLeod400955
Morrison399559
Isanti387860
Itasca385953
Beltrami376957
Polk369567
Steele368714
Becker362148
Lyon350648
Carlton333452
Freeborn331129
Pine315821
Nicollet311743
Brown297139
Mille Lacs288851
Le Sueur276322
Todd271330
Cass255226
Meeker242337
Waseca232421
Martin217430
Wabasha20013
Roseau199919
Hubbard176041
Dodge17373
Renville173643
Redwood167535
Houston163115
Cottonwood159121
Fillmore15249
Pennington152119
Chippewa148137
Wadena146621
Faribault146219
Sibley137510
Kanabec136722
Aitkin129636
Watonwan12669
Rock124019
Jackson119710
Yellow Medicine112120
Pipestone111226
Pope10436
Murray10359
Swift101118
Marshall86417
Stevens84610
Clearwater80014
Lake79219
Koochiching78513
Wilkin77912
Lac qui Parle74322
Big Stone5794
Lincoln5633
Grant5568
Norman5269
Mahnomen5178
Unassigned50278
Kittson46922
Red Lake3887
Traverse3625
Lake of the Woods3103
Cook1500

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 360356

Reported Deaths: 5847
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56456609
Linn20446330
Scott19322236
Black Hawk15629306
Woodbury14987222
Johnson1420681
Dubuque13223204
Dallas1097596
Pottawattamie10860164
Story1038347
Warren562386
Clinton542391
Cerro Gordo526487
Webster509192
Sioux508873
Marshall477975
Muscatine464797
Des Moines444965
Wapello4258121
Buena Vista422740
Jasper409070
Plymouth399179
Lee369755
Marion356175
Jones294256
Henry287637
Carroll281252
Bremer280360
Crawford262740
Boone260133
Benton251755
Washington250250
Dickinson244643
Mahaska226150
Jackson219342
Kossuth214064
Clay213025
Tama207571
Delaware205239
Winneshiek195033
Page190921
Buchanan189231
Cedar185823
Fayette183841
Hardin182242
Wright180835
Hamilton178649
Harrison177373
Clayton167355
Butler162834
Mills159520
Cherokee157738
Floyd157242
Madison155919
Lyon155741
Poweshiek153333
Allamakee149551
Iowa146524
Hancock144334
Winnebago137631
Cass135754
Grundy135532
Calhoun133512
Jefferson131635
Emmet130640
Shelby129337
Sac128919
Louisa127449
Appanoose126947
Mitchell125441
Union123332
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie118829
Humboldt118426
Franklin113521
Palo Alto111523
Howard103122
Montgomery101737
Unassigned9980
Clarke98524
Keokuk95131
Monroe94528
Ida90133
Adair84932
Pocahontas84421
Monona82030
Davis80124
Osceola77416
Greene76910
Lucas76023
Worth7168
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5929
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53624
Wayne52123
Audubon4989
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking a wintry mix before a big warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/24/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/22/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/21/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/20/21)

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Community Events