Photo Gallery 5 Images
CRESCO, Iowa - A horse was killed and a man suffered serious head injuries after a vehicle struck a buggy Saturday afternoon in Howard County.
Authorities say the crash happened at 45th St. and Timber Ave. when a truck driven by 50-year-old Steven Jensen, of Cresco, struck a buggy that turned in front of him, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. The occupant of the buggy, 23-year-old Phillip Yoder, of Cresco, was thrown from the buggy.
The pickup truck went into the south ditch and came to a stop on the shoulder. The Sheriff’s Office says the horse crawled down into the ditch and died.
Jensen and a passenger in his vehicle were not injured. Yoder was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with serious head injuries.
Cresco Fire & Rescue, Regional Health Services of Howard County Ambulance Service, Howard County Secondary Roads Department, Cresco Towing and Recovery, and Gundersen Air all assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Man airlifted, horse killed in buggy-truck crash in Howard County
- Helicopter crash in Howard County
- Dows man airlifted after crash in Hardin County
- Not guilty plea in Howard County killing
- Man accused of multiple Howard County burglaries
- Howard County man pleads guilty to burglaries
- Howard County drivers collide in Winneshiek County
- North Iowa man airlifted after motorcycle accident
- More probation for Howard County woman
- Frozen pipe warning in Howard County