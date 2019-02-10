Clear
Sheriff: Man airlifted, horse killed in buggy-truck crash in Howard County

Photo courtesy Howard Co. Sheriff's Office

A horse was killed and a man suffered serious head injuries after a vehicle struck a buggy Saturday afternoon in Howard County.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2019 12:14 PM

CRESCO, Iowa - A horse was killed and a man suffered serious head injuries after a vehicle struck a buggy Saturday afternoon in Howard County.
Authorities say the crash happened at 45th St. and Timber Ave. when a truck driven by 50-year-old Steven Jensen, of Cresco, struck a buggy that turned in front of him, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. The occupant of the buggy, 23-year-old Phillip Yoder, of Cresco, was thrown from the buggy.

The pickup truck went into the south ditch and came to a stop on the shoulder. The Sheriff’s Office says the horse crawled down into the ditch and died.
Jensen and a passenger in his vehicle were not injured. Yoder was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with serious head injuries.

Cresco Fire & Rescue, Regional Health Services of Howard County Ambulance Service, Howard County Secondary Roads Department, Cresco Towing and Recovery, and Gundersen Air all assisted at the scene.

