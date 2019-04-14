Man acquitted of threats and assault due to mental illness

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pointing a gun at a woman over an argument about what children were watching on TV has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Andrew Christopher Chilson, 31 of Elgin, was arrested on October 23, 2018, after Rochester police responded to a reported domestic assault in the 1100 block of 40th Avenue NE. Investigators said what started as a disagreement over children watching inappropriate shows led to Chilson waving a gun around and threatening to smash the woman’s face in a mirror.

Chilson was charged with threats of violence and 2nd degree assault and pleaded not guilty before he was ruled incompetent to stand trial.