Man acquitted of Olmsted County drug crimes, still facing charges in St. Louis County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of dealing lethal drugs around Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, is found not guilty in Olmsted County.

Ricky Antwon Osborne, 38 of Rochester, was arrested in October 2019 after a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive SE in Rochester. A police officer said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Court documents state Osborne was a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle and admitted the occupants smoked marijuana.

Police say a search of the vehicle then discovered 47.89 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl under the front seat of the vehicle.

Osborne was charged with first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fifth-degree drug possession. The first and fifth-degree charges were later dismissed and Osborne was tried before a judge on the remaining count. After hearing testimony and viewing the evidence, the judge found Osborne not guilty. The judge’s ruling states that Osborne simply being in the same vehicle as the illegal drugs was not enough to prove the drugs belonged to him.

Osborne is still accused of seven first-degree drug felonies in St. Louis County. Duluth police say Osborne is the head of the Black P. Stone Nation gang and is responsible for distributing large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Osborne has not yet entered a plea to those charges.