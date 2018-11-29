Clear
Man accused of violent threats against a hospital

Arrested Thursday in rural Allamakee County.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A man is arrested for threatening a northeast Iowa hospital.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says William Harrison Jr., 58 of rural Allamakee County, is facing a felony charge of threat of terrorism and two counts of aggravated misdemeanor harassment. Additional charges are pending.

The Winneshiek County Medical Center says it received a threatening phone call at around 1:30 pm on November 24. The call reportedly threatened multiple acts of violence against the hospital and its staff. A joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Decorah Police Department began and, with the help of the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, Harrison was arrested at his home on Thursday.

The Decorah/Winneshiek Joint Special Response Team served the warrant on Harrison’s home, with the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol and the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.

