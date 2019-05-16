Man accused of having meth lab across the street from the Franklin County Courthouse

HAMPTON, Iowa – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly using a meth lab on the roof of a building across the street from the Franklin County Courthouse.

Brady Joe Hunt, 38 of Hampton, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of possession of lithium, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Hampton police say they were called just after 1 pm about possible drug activity on the roof of a building in the 0 block of 1st Street NW. The caller said Hunt went up to the roof with a tank of some kind, then crouched down and smoke could be seen coming from his location.

Police went up to the roof and say they found a red lunch box with smoke coming from it. Officers say there was a tank inside the lunch box with an automotive hose next to it, along with a measuring cup with some kind of chemical in it. Hampton police say they arrested Brady Hunt coming down the stairs from the room and took him to jail.

Police then say they searched Hunt’s apartment and found marijuana, numerous pills of Alprazolam, and heroin. Court documents say the Iowa Department of Public Safety examined the suspected meth lab from the roof and detected lithium as one of the ingredients.