Man accused of tricking a Mason City woman out of $3,000

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Georgia man is jailed on a North Iowa fraud charge.

Imonije Nathaniel Emuobosa, 41 of Jonesboro, GA, was booked Thursday morning into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for 2nd degree theft. He’s accused of tricking a Mason City woman out of $3,000. According to court documents, Emuobosa pretended to be an agent from the United Nations diplomatic courier service and promised the woman he would deliver a box in exchange for the money.

Authorities say this crime happened in February 2018 and criminal charge was filed against Emuobosa in June 2018. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.