Man accused of threatening to burn woman's home, belongings in Winnebago Co.

Bradley Rauk

Rauk is also accused of putting a for-sale sign at the end of the victim’s driveway with the defendant’s phone number attached to it.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 10:35 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 10:35 AM

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A man is facing multiple charges in Winnebago County for allegedly threatening to burn a woman’s house and belongings.
Bradley Rauk, 40, of Altoona, is facing charges for threat -- explosive or incendiary device and second-degree harassment.
Authorities say Rauk sent a woman text messages and said that “he would be over to her residence to burn the house down,” according to court documents.
Over a 20-day period, a no-contact was in place and Rauk allegedly called the victim more than 25 times and sent more than 95 text messages.
