Man accused of terrorizing Rochester family with a machete

Harun Abdulle
Police say he threatened to cut them up and finish them off.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 11:07 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is arrested after police say he terrorized a family with a machete.

Harun Ali Abdulle, 29, was arrested Friday and booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on two counts of domestic assault, 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, 1st degree damage to property, and two counts of 1st degree burglary.

Rochester police say there were called to a home in the 3400 block of Kenosha Drive NW just before noon on Friday about a man who entered an apartment where three children were present and slashed the sofas and broke the television with a large machete. Officers identified the man as Abdulle and say the victims were in fear of the safety.

Police say Abdulle left the apartment before officers arrived but then called and made threats toward the family. Abdulle allegedly message one of the family and told them to go look at their car in the parking lot where one of the tires was slashed and flat. Abdulle is also accused of sending an audio message to the family threatening to cut them up into pieces with a knife. Police say they spoke to Abdulle by phone and he said he was going to return and finish off the family.

Rochester police say they found Abdulle driving near the intersection of 12th Street and 4th Avenue SE and he was taken into custody without incident. Officers say a machete was found inside the vehicle Abdulle was driving.

