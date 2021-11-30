Man accused of sucker punch outside Rochester bar pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is scheduled over an attack outside a bar that left a man unconscious for nearly a minute.

Yasin Abdiasis Sufi, 25 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault. He was arrested just after 12:30 am on July 23 in the 300 block of S. Broadway Avenue.

The Rochester Police Department says an argument started when the victim began talking about a man who had been killed in the downtown area earlier in 2021. A witness says Sufi threw a punch which appeared not to land and he and the victim were separated. The witness says it seemed the two were then going to shake hands when Sufi hit the victim in the head.

The 27-year-old male victim fell to the ground and witnesses reported he was knocked out for almost a minute before being revived and taken to St. Marys Hospital. Police say Sufi was arrested about a quarter-mile from the scene of the assault.

His trial is set to start on February 28, 2022.