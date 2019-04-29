Man accused of struggling with state troopers pleads not guilty

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man is pleading not guilty to assaulting state troopers in Worth County.

Dameko Lamon Jones, 42 of Marion, is charged with two counts of disarming a peace officer, assault on persons in certain occupations, and interference with official acts. He was arrested on April 13 after a traffic stop on Interstate 35.

Jones is accused of grabbing a knife from one state trooper and trying to grab the gun of another. Court documents also state while Jones tried to escape arrest, he bit an officer on the thumb and drew blood.

His trial is set to begin on May 29.