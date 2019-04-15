WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Linn County man is jailed after an altercation with law enforcement in North Iowa.
According to court documents, Dameko Lamon Jones, 42 of Marion, was stopped on southbound Interstate 35 near Mile Marker 214 Saturday around 2:40 pm. Jones is accused of grabbing a knife away from one state trooper and trying to grab the gun of another. Authorities say while Jones tried to get away from law enforcement, he bit an officer on the thumb and drew blood.
Jones has been booked into the Worth County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bond. He’s charged with two counts of disarming a peace officer, interference with official acts, and assault on persons in certain occupations.
Related Content
- Man accused of struggling with Iowa state troopers
- Prosecutor says Iowa trooper's shooting of man justified
- Iowa State Trooper kills man who fired on him along highway near Fort Dodge
- NE Iowa man accused of delivering heroin
- State trooper shoots woman in northwest Minnesota
- 2 arrested after 2-state chase; Iowa trooper hurt in crash
- Iowa trooper shared suspicions about possible Google threat
- APNewsBreak: Iowa trooper wrote just 8 tickets as candidate
- Watch: Iowa State Patrol trooper lends helping hand to stuck motorist
- Iowa man accused of using cattle prod to discipline children
Scroll for more content...