Man accused of struggling with Iowa state troopers

Dameko Jones Dameko Jones

Arrested in Worth County on Saturday.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Linn County man is jailed after an altercation with law enforcement in North Iowa.

According to court documents, Dameko Lamon Jones, 42 of Marion, was stopped on southbound Interstate 35 near Mile Marker 214 Saturday around 2:40 pm. Jones is accused of grabbing a knife away from one state trooper and trying to grab the gun of another. Authorities say while Jones tried to get away from law enforcement, he bit an officer on the thumb and drew blood.

Jones has been booked into the Worth County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bond. He’s charged with two counts of disarming a peace officer, interference with official acts, and assault on persons in certain occupations.

Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
