Man accused of stealing squad car, hitting North Iowa sheriff's deputy

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – One man is in jail after a Wright County traffic stop results in gunfire and a sheriff’s deputy hit by his own vehicle.

Around 2 pm Tuesday, Sean McMillan, 31 of Fort Dodge, was stopped on Highway 17 near 10th Street NW. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy believed the vehicle was connected to a disturbance in Goldfield.

Authorities say the deputy determined McMillan was a suspect in that disturbance, was driving while barred, and was a felon in possession of a handgun. McMillan was arrested, handcuffed, and placed in the front seat of the deputy’s squad car.

The Sheriff’s Office says while the deputy was dealing with a passenger in McMillan’s vehicle, McMillan jumped into the front seat, drove at and hit the deputy, who fired shot shot at McMillan.

After driving a short distance, McMillan abandoned the squad car and ran away. He was later caught in the 300 block of S. Cadwell in Eagle Grove. The deputy was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Eagle Grove Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with this incident.