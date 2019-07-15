Clear

Man accused of stealing from Howard County woman a second time

Justin Hoehn Justin Hoehn

Found guilty in 2016. Charged again in early July.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Chickasaw County man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Howard County woman.

Justin Thomas Hoehn, 36 of Lawler, is charged with one count of 2nd degree theft. Law enforcement says a Cresco woman contacted them on June 19 about unauthorized charges made to her checking account over the past three years. The charges began in May 2016 and ended in June 2019, totaling $3,003.20.

Hoehn was previously convicted of victimizing the same woman. He was found guilty of unauthorized use of a credit card and sentenced to two years of probation in 2016. Court documents say he got a credit card number belonging to the Cresco woman and made unauthorized charges. Investigators say they now believe he obtained her checking account number at the same time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking Heat and Isolated Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sex Trafficking Resource Closes in Rochester

Image

Rochester City Budget Planning

Image

Swimming advisory lifted on Rochester Beach

Image

Moon Landing Celebration

Image

President Stands By Tweets

Image

Staying Healthy at the Fair

Image

How To Prevent a Heat Emergency

Image

Setting Up For Floyd County Fair After Tornadoes

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Hiawatha Homes, part 2

Image

Tracking More Heat & Chances for Severe Weather

Community Events