Man accused of stealing from Howard County woman a second time

CRESCO, Iowa – A Chickasaw County man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Howard County woman.

Justin Thomas Hoehn, 36 of Lawler, is charged with one count of 2nd degree theft. Law enforcement says a Cresco woman contacted them on June 19 about unauthorized charges made to her checking account over the past three years. The charges began in May 2016 and ended in June 2019, totaling $3,003.20.

Hoehn was previously convicted of victimizing the same woman. He was found guilty of unauthorized use of a credit card and sentenced to two years of probation in 2016. Court documents say he got a credit card number belonging to the Cresco woman and made unauthorized charges. Investigators say they now believe he obtained her checking account number at the same time.