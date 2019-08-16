AUSTIN, Minn. - A man is facing two theft charges in connection to stolen vehicles in Mower County.
Authorities said Jeremy Winkel, 38, was located in the 100 block of South Main St. and was wanted for questions in a stolen vehicle case from Wednesday.
The van, a Shriner van, was taken from Austin and was located in Adams early Wednesday morning.
Winkel also said he came into possession of a stolen roofing truck earlier in the day. That truck was taken from Austin High School without permission several hours prior.
Related Content
- Man accused of stealing Shriner van, roofing truck in Austin
- Austin man accused of selling heroin
- Austin man accused of child sex abuse
- Austin man accused of raping a teenager
- Lake Mills man accused of stealing tools
- Rochester man accused of stealing motorcycle
- 2 people rescued from roof during Austin house fire
- Roof ripped off Britt building sounded like 'trucks colliding'
- Man charged for allegedly stealing truck from Mason City business
- Man sentenced for stealing a truck in Clear Lake
Scroll for more content...