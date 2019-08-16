Clear

Man accused of stealing Shriner van, roofing truck in Austin

A man is facing two theft charges in connection to stolen vehicles in Mower County.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 10:48 AM

Authorities said Jeremy Winkel, 38, was located in the 100 block of South Main St. and was wanted for questions in a stolen vehicle case from Wednesday.

The van, a Shriner van, was taken from Austin and was located in Adams early Wednesday morning.

Winkel also said he came into possession of a stolen roofing truck earlier in the day. That truck was taken from Austin High School without permission several hours prior.

