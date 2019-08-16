Man accused of stealing Shriner van, roofing truck in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man is facing two theft charges in connection to stolen vehicles in Mower County.

Authorities said Jeremy Winkel, 38, was located in the 100 block of South Main St. and was wanted for questions in a stolen vehicle case from Wednesday.

The van, a Shriner van, was taken from Austin and was located in Adams early Wednesday morning.

Winkel also said he came into possession of a stolen roofing truck earlier in the day. That truck was taken from Austin High School without permission several hours prior.