Man accused of stealing Jeep as it was warming up

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is charged with motor vehicle theft after police say he was identified by security video.
A 19-year-old female reported her car being stolen Friday night from the McDonald’s on 2nd Street SW in Rochester. The woman says she works there and was warming up her vehicle when someone drove off with it around 7 pm.
Police say they identified Mark Allen Harman, 31 of Rochester, as the car thief from security video. He was found Saturday around 11:26 pm at a Stewartville hotel in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue NW by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Harman locked himself in a bathroom but eventually surrendered.
Law enforcement says it is still looking for the stolen vehicle, a 2005 tan Jeep Liberty.
