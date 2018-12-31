Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man accused of stealing Jeep as it was warming up

Mark Harman Mark Harman

Police say he was identified on security video.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 10:38 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is charged with motor vehicle theft after police say he was identified by security video.

A 19-year-old female reported her car being stolen Friday night from the McDonald’s on 2nd Street SW in Rochester. The woman says she works there and was warming up her vehicle when someone drove off with it around 7 pm.

Police say they identified Mark Allen Harman, 31 of Rochester, as the car thief from security video. He was found Saturday around 11:26 pm at a Stewartville hotel in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue NW by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Harman locked himself in a bathroom but eventually surrendered.

Law enforcement says it is still looking for the stolen vehicle, a 2005 tan Jeep Liberty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 21°
Snow & wintry mix chances return.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ringing in the new year with a bow and arrow

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Gyms see spike in membership as new year approaches

Image

8th Annual Bowling for Blake

Image

People in Rochester protest Sudanese government

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Community Events