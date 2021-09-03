Man accused of soliciting a child for sex in Mower County pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of communicating with a child for sexual purposes is pleading guilty.

Matthew John Enright, 24 of Faribault, was charged in January 2021 in Mower County with soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct. The Austin Police Department says that while Enright was living in Austin, he used a social media account on his cell phone to contact a minor female and send comments to her of a sexual nature.

Court documents state that Enright was at the time on probation for electronic solicitation of a child in Dodge County and was not allowed to have internet capable devices or to have contact with minors.

Enright pleaded guilty on Friday to engaging in electronic communication related to sexual conduct with a child. His sentencing is set for December 23.