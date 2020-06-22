Man accused of shooting up ex-wife's home in Parkersburg pleads not guilty

ALLISON, Iowa – A man accused of shooting at his ex-wife’s house while she and their children were inside is pleading not guilty.

Timothy Eugene Ovel, 53 of Waterloo, is charged in Butler County District Court with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, child endangerment, domestic abuse assault, carrying weapons, and reckless use of a firearm. His trial is set to start on September 15.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says Ovel fired at least seven shots with a pistol into the front door of his ex-wife’s home in Parkersburg on May 26. Investigators say after Ovel was arrested at the scene, a bag was found on the front porch containing a spare 9mm magazine, multiple first aid and survival items, loose 9mm bullets, two small ballistic panels used in body armor, and a blue journal.

The incident allegedly began with an argument over the children where Ovel tried to force his way into the home and then shot the door while his ex-wife, her mother, and two children were inside. Ovel’s ex-wife told law enforcement she had no doubt Ovel was trying to get into her home and hill her.