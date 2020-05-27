Man accused of shooting up Butler County home with his ex-wife and children inside

PARKERSBURG, Iowa – A Waterloo man is accused of shooting his ex-wife’s house while she and their children were inside.

Timothy Ovel, 53, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, child endangerment, domestic abuse assault, carrying weapons, and reckless use of a firearm. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue in Parkersburg at around 12:30 pm Tuesday for someone shooting in the front yard.

A deputy arrived and says he saw Timothy Ovel armed with a pistol and the deputy pointed his patrol rifle at him. Ovel reportedly unloaded the pistol, threw it away, and was arrested at gunpoint.

According to court documents, there were seven bullet holes near the lock of the home’s main door and seven spent shell casing in the doorway. A bag was also found on the front porch containing a spare 9mm magazine, multiple first aid and survival items, loose 9mm bullets, two small ballistic panels used in body armor, and a blue journal.

The Sheriff’s Office says, according to witnesses, Timothy Ovel came to his ex-wife’s home and they had an argument over one of their minor children. When his ex-wife closed the door on him, Ovel is accused of trying to force his way in and then shooting the door while his ex-wife, her mother, and two minor children were inside.

Ovel’s ex-wife told law enforcement she had no doubt Ovel was trying to get into her home and her kill and possibly her mother and children.