Federal prison sentence for man accused of shooting at northeast Iowa law enforcement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man accused of trying to kill law enforcement during a high-speed chase through northeast Iowa has been sentenced in federal court.

Richard Dale Ogle II, 31 from Eden, North Carolina, has been given 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He must also serve three years of supervised release after getting out of prison.

Howard County law enforcement says it was called around 4:30 am on March 16, 2019, about Ogle holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head. Officers arrived on the scene in Cresco and spoke to the girlfriend, then say they found out Ogle was armed and still inside the house. As officers tried to secure the area, they say Ogle jumped in a car and drove away.

Court documents state there was a 14-mile chase hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour where Ogle shot at pursuing officers before Ogle was finally arrested after stopping on Highway 9, about 3 miles east of Ridgeway.

Authorities say a handgun with a spent shell and a bag with 21 rounds of ammunition was found and a breath test showed Ogle had a blood alcohol content of .118.

Iowa court records say Ogle is still facing charges of attempted murder, eluding, going armed with intent, two counts of control of a firearm by a felon, domestic abuse assault, carrying weapons, OWI, and possession of dangerous weapons while under the influence in Howard County.