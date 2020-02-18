HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of pushing a co-worker off the top of a grain bin in southwest Iowa has been found in Mexico and returned to the United States.
For more Iowa news, click here.
The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Tuesday that Pedro Andrade was taken into custody outside Medina, Mexico.
He's been returned to a jail in Houston, awaiting his return to Iowa.
Court records don't list an attorney for him. A court document says the co-worker survived his 60-foot fall Oct. 10 in Hamburg.
He told an investigator that Andrade had found out that Andrade's wife and the co-worker were having an affair.
Related Content
- Man accused of pushing co-worker off Iowa grain bin found in Mexico
- Firefighters practice grain bin rescues
- Man rescued from Dodge County grain bin
- Update: Mason City man found deceased in Rockwell grain bin
- Iowa officials say person stuck in grain bin died
- Grain bin death in Worth County
- Man dies after getting trapped in Minnesota grain bin
- Man dies after fall into grain bin at Minnesota farm
- Wind causes grain bin to collapse in Hancock County
- Floyd County students learn about grain bin safety
Scroll for more content...