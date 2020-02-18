Clear

Man accused of pushing co-worker off Iowa grain bin found in Mexico

He told an investigator that Andrade had found out that Andrade's wife and the co-worker were having an affair.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 11:06 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 1:29 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of pushing a co-worker off the top of a grain bin in southwest Iowa has been found in Mexico and returned to the United States.

For more Iowa news, click here.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Tuesday that Pedro Andrade was taken into custody outside Medina, Mexico.

He's been returned to a jail in Houston, awaiting his return to Iowa.

Court records don't list an attorney for him. A court document says the co-worker survived his 60-foot fall Oct. 10 in Hamburg.

He told an investigator that Andrade had found out that Andrade's wife and the co-worker were having an affair.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 4°
Sunny skies and dangerous cold return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changing the start time for Rochester Public Schools

Image

Raising the age to get married

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Osage has built a small town powerhouse

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/17

Image

Pool and field house moving forward

Image

Cookies for the troops

Image

Riding along as plow drivers clear the roads

Image

Spring Break Travel Danger

Image

Sibshop program helping siblings of kids with disabilities

Community Events