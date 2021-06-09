Man accused of punching SE Minnesota Walmart employee due to customer service desk being closed

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 53-year-old female Walmart employee was punched in the face recently due to the customer service desk being closed.

Rochester police said a male, later identified as Denard Ellis, 30, of Rochester, wanted to get a check cashed when he was told the desk was closed. He then got upset and punched the woman in the face, police said.

The woman fell into a clothing rack before hitting her head on the floor.

Ellis was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of third- and fifth-degree assault along with a disorderly conduct charge.

The victim was taken to the hospital and received stitches for her cuts.