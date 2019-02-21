WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A man arrested for methamphetamine in Clear Lake last summer is now facing a felony child endangerment charge in Winnebago County.
Josh DeBower, 26, is accused of causing bodily injury to a 3-year-old child and the child was found to have bruising and scratches on her bottom.
According to court documents, the girl told authorities that she was spanked in early January and said on numerous occasions that DeBower was responsible.
Related Content
- Man accused of leaving bruises, scratch marks after spanking child in Winnebago Co.
- Man accused of spanking child with a belt
- Trial set in case of child spanked with a belt
- Winnebago Industries leaving the Chicago Stock Exchange
- Winnebago Co. woman arrested for child endangerment
- Prison for Winnebago County man
- Rochester man wins $200K on scratch ticket
- Man accused of stealing pigs in Winnebago County
- North Iowa woman charged after child, 3, found to be malnourished and with severe bruising
- Winnebago County man pleads guilty to forgery
Scroll for more content...