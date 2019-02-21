Man accused of leaving bruises, scratch marks after spanking child in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A man arrested for methamphetamine in Clear Lake last summer is now facing a felony child endangerment charge in Winnebago County.

Josh DeBower, 26, is accused of causing bodily injury to a 3-year-old child and the child was found to have bruising and scratches on her bottom.

According to court documents, the girl told authorities that she was spanked in early January and said on numerous occasions that DeBower was responsible.