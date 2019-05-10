Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man, 90, killed in 2-vehicle crash south of Austin Full Story

Man accused of killing former Iowa State golfer beaten in jail

Celia Barquín Arozamena (left), Collin Richards (right).

Anthony English is accused of attacking Collin Richards at the end of April at the Story County Jail and punching him 20 times.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 10:33 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 10:39 AM

STORY COUNTY, Iowa - Collin Richards, the man accused of killing former Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, was allegedly beaten in jail by another man who is accused of murder.

Anthony English is accused of attacking Collin Richards at the end of April at the Story County Jail and punching him 20 times.

English has been charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Richards told authorities that he momentarily lost consciousness due to the beating.

Richards was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year in the murder of the former Iowa State golfer. Investigators said Richards told an acquaintance he had "an urge to rape and kill a woman" and that he was living in a homeless encampment near the golf course in Ames, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

Earlier this month, it was announced Richards' murder trial had been moved to northeast Iowa. 

English has been charged in the 2017 shooting death of an Ames man. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Great Friday for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener!

Image

Boats loads of excitement for fishing opener

Image

How the Minnesota DNR stops zebra mussels

Image

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Image

Anglers are ready for the MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Art Behind Bars

Image

Homelessness & Affordable housing

Image

Albert Lea is the place to be

Image

600 Volunteers Helping Out

Image

94-year-old continues to volunteer at Mayo Clinic

Community Events