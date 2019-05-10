Man accused of killing former Iowa State golfer beaten in jail

STORY COUNTY, Iowa - Collin Richards, the man accused of killing former Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, was allegedly beaten in jail by another man who is accused of murder.

Anthony English is accused of attacking Collin Richards at the end of April at the Story County Jail and punching him 20 times.

English has been charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Richards told authorities that he momentarily lost consciousness due to the beating.

Richards was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year in the murder of the former Iowa State golfer. Investigators said Richards told an acquaintance he had "an urge to rape and kill a woman" and that he was living in a homeless encampment near the golf course in Ames, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

Earlier this month, it was announced Richards' murder trial had been moved to northeast Iowa.

English has been charged in the 2017 shooting death of an Ames man.