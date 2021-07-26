Man accused of killing child in Mower County sentenced for murdering her mother in WIsconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – A man accused of killing his two-year-old daughter in Minnesota has been sentenced for murdering the girl’s mother in Wisconsin.

Dariaz Lewis Higgins, 37 of Milwaukee, was given a life sentence Monday for shooting to death Sierra Robinson, 24, in March 2019. He pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee County District Court.

Higgins is facing a charge of second-degree murder in Mower County for the death of Noelani Robinson. Investigators say the two-year-old was murdered at an Austin motel before Higgins traveled to Milwaukee to kill her mother. The girl’s body was found wrapped in a blanket in the east ditch north of the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 30 in Steele County.

No plea has been entered in the Mower County murder case.