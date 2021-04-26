Man accused of killing Iowa state trooper was shot three times

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor says the man charged with fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol sergeant earlier this month was later shot in the head and chest by other state troopers after he opened fire on them.

Assistant Iowa attorney general Scott Brown says three Iowa State Patrol troopers and a Hardin County deputy “were entirely legally justified” in shooting at Michael Lang during the April 9 confrontation at Lang’s home in Grundy Center. He says because of Lang's actions, officers “had no other reasonable choice but to shoot."

Lang is charged with murder in the death of Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.