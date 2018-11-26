Man accused of killing ISU golfer to get a new attorney

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with murder in the death of an Iowa State University golfer has been granted a new attorney over the objections of his current lawyer.
The Des Moines Register reports Story County District Court Judge Bethany Currie granted a request Monday by 22-year-old Collin Richards for a different attorney. He cited a "communication issue."
Richards' current attorney, public defender Paul Rounds, objected to the request, saying there weren't grounds for the change.
Currie granted the request. She says she'll appoint an attorney from the state public defender's Marshalltown office.
Richards is charged with first-degree murder in the death of student Celia Barquin Arozamena. She was killed Sept. 17 while she was playing a round at a public course in Ames, near the university campus.
Richards has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for April 30, 2019.
