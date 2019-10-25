ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is jailed after he allegedly showed his penis at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).
Patrick Terrell, 23 of Rochester, was arrested while leaving his home around 1:30 am Thursday. He’s facing misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
Police say that between 12:45 and 1:05 pm on Wednesday, Terrell sat next to a 17-year-old female sitting in the east hall area at RCTC and struck up a conversation. Officers say Terrell got up to walk away, then returned and exposed his penis to the woman.
Related Content
- Man accused of indecent exposure at RCTC
- Man cited for indecent exposure in Rochester
- Another indecent exposure report in southern Minnesota
- Another indecent exposure report at Quarry Hill
- Rochester Police investigating another indecent exposure report
- Butler County man pleads guilty to assault and indecent exposure
- Indecent exposure charge dropped against Clear Lake man
- Man who threw cat into river in 2015 arrested for indecent exposure
- Safety tips for the trails, after 3 reports of indecent exposure
- New president named at RCTC
Scroll for more content...