Man accused of indecent exposure at RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is jailed after he allegedly showed his penis at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).

Patrick Terrell, 23 of Rochester, was arrested while leaving his home around 1:30 am Thursday. He’s facing misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Police say that between 12:45 and 1:05 pm on Wednesday, Terrell sat next to a 17-year-old female sitting in the east hall area at RCTC and struck up a conversation. Officers say Terrell got up to walk away, then returned and exposed his penis to the woman.