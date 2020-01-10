Man accused of hitting a Rochester police car takes a plea

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after police say he backed into a squad car is pleading guilty.
Donta Lamont Dolton, 39 from Byron, entered a guilty plea Friday to refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
Rochester police say Dolton backed into a patrol car around 2:40 am on June 8, 2019, then refused to take a sobriety test. The police vehicle was only slightly damaged.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of driving after license cancellation has been dismissed.
Dolton’s sentencing is scheduled for March 16.
