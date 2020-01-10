Clear
Man accused of hitting a Rochester police car takes a plea

Donta Dolton
Donta Dolton

Officers say he refused to take a sobriety test.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 4:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after police say he backed into a squad car is pleading guilty.

Donta Lamont Dolton, 39 from Byron, entered a guilty plea Friday to refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
Rochester police say Dolton backed into a patrol car around 2:40 am on June 8, 2019, then refused to take a sobriety test. The police vehicle was only slightly damaged.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of driving after license cancellation has been dismissed.

Dolton’s sentencing is scheduled for March 16.

