Man accused of firing off a gun during Rochester domestic situation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing a litany of charges after an alleged domestic situation where he is accused of firing off a gun inside an apartment.

Lucius Mead, 28, was arrested Saturday night in the 400 block of 9th Ave. SE after a reported domestic on Saturday night.

Mead is facing charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence, domestic assault by strangulation, reckless discharge of a firearm and domestic assault.

Mead is accused of choking a woman, hitting her in the head with a gun multiple times and firing off a round in the apartment.