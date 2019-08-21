Clear
Man accused of felony theft in NE Iowa for using fake check to purchase vehicle

A man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly using a fake cashier check to purchase a vehicle.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 10:56 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:59 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly using a fake cashier check to purchase a vehicle.

Amir Kajtezovic, 30, of Des Moines, has been charged with second-degree theft and forgery.

Authorities said Kajtezovic altered a check in the amount of $5,300 that he used to purchase a 2006 BMW car earlier this month in Calmar.

