Man accused of felony theft in NE Iowa for using fake check to purchase vehicle

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly using a fake cashier check to purchase a vehicle.
Amir Kajtezovic, 30, of Des Moines, has been charged with second-degree theft and forgery.
Authorities said Kajtezovic altered a check in the amount of $5,300 that he used to purchase a 2006 BMW car earlier this month in Calmar.
