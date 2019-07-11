Clear
Man accused of exposing himself to children pleads not guitly

Police say it happened at a Rochester hotel hot tub.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of indecent exposure in a hotel hot tub is pleading not guilty.

Thomas Manion, 66 of Burnsville, was arrested March 23 at Apache Hotel. Police says Manion had his swim trunks down to his ankles while six children between ages 6 and 10 were present. Manion is also accused of trying to touch the children with his feet.

He is now set to stand trial beginning January 6.

