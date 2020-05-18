Man accused of exchanging nude photos with teen pleads guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A northern Minnesota man is pleading guilty to a child sex crime in Freeborn County.

Joe Elliot Sinnott, 27 of Sandstone, entered a guilty plea Monday to soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct. He was accused in May 2018 of exchanging nude photos with a 15-year-old girl in October 2017. Police say the victim told them Sinnott wanted to have sex with her and did not care about her age.

Sinnott was arrested in February 2020. His sentencing is set for June 11 and remains in the Freeborn County Jail on $200,000 bond.