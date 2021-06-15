Man accused of driving into demonstrators, killing one, has multiple DWIs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a 35-year-old St. Paul man with multiple convictions for driving while impaired is the driver suspected of plowing into a crowd of demonstrators, killing one and injuring three others.

Police say Nicholas Kraus was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in the crash Sunday. Online jail records show he was arrested early Monday and is being held without bail Tuesday in the Hennepin County jail. Kraus has not been formally charged.

Police say he drove into a crowd of protesters Sunday night. Thirty-one-year-old Deona Knajdek was killed