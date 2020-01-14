Man accused of dragging a Rochester police officer pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A not guilty plea is entered in a car chase where a police officer was dragged and two squad cars were hit.

Bradley James Richards, 34 of Chatfield, is charged with 5th degree drug crime, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 4th degree assault of a peace officer, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rochester police were called to the McDonald's in the 4600 block of Commercial Drive SW on December 15, 2019, by staff who were afraid of a suspicious person and vehicle in front of the business. Officers arrived at the McDonalds and identified the driver as Richards.

Police say there an arrest warrant out for Richards and when told that by officers, he sped away. Court documents state an officer was dragged a short distance and then Richards struck two squad cars getting out of the McDonald’s parking lot. Police say Richards was arrested when he pulled into the parking lot at Seneca Foods on 20th Street SE.

His trial is now set to start on May 11.