Man accused of domestic assault gets probation

Stanley Lewis Stanley Lewis

Authorities say he cut a woman with a box cutter.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 7:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man gets a deferred judgment for 3rd degree harassment.

Stanley Lewis, 38, was accused of choking a woman on July 23, cutting her leg with a box cutter, throwing hot candle wax at her, and saying he would kill her. He was charged with domestic abuse assault and 1st degree harassment but reached a plea deal with the prosecution.

He was sentenced Monday to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $65 civil penalty. If Lewis successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

