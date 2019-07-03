Man accused of death threat claims he has an alibi

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of threatening to kill a woman is claiming he was asleep at the time and has witnesses to prove it.

King Allah James, 29, is facing a charge of 1st degree harassment. Authorities say he followed a woman from her place of work to the parking lot at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center on Sunday and told the woman he was going to “shoot and kill her.” James was arrested Monday.

James has filed a notice of an alibi, stating he was asleep at a home in the 500 block of North Delaware Avenue in Mason City when the threat allegedly happened and that two adults and minor children in the home can testify to that. The criminal complaint against James lists both witnesses and hospital security video as evidence of his crime.

James has also filed a motion in court asking that police and prosecutors only be allowed to contact his alibi witnesses between 9 am and 5 pm unless they get prior permission and that the witnesses be contacted by telephone or letter before they are visited by law enforcement.

In his motion, James claims Mason City police came to the home of his alibi witnesses at 12:12 am Wednesday, with bright lights on and banging on the door. James calls the behavior of the officers “intimidating” and says it was “aimed at unduly influencing” the witnesses’ testimony.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion resisting the protective order. The filing does not dispute or contradict any of the claims made in James’ motion but argues James cannot request a protective order for another person who is not a party in his case and that such a protective order could “obstruct the process of justice.”