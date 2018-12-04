Man accused of crashing into another driver pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mankato man accused of smashing into another driver is pleading guilty.

Joshua William Clark, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm and DWI. He was arrested on March 24 after a woman said Clark rammed her twice while she was driving to her Austin home. Family members of the woman say Clark then knocked on their door and asked for help after his van got stuck in a ditch.

A Mower County sheriff’s deputy says a preliminary breath test showed Clark with a blood alcohol content of .258 when he was arrested.

Court documents state Clark was previously convicted of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm in September 2015 in Freeborn County.

He is now set to be sentenced on May 9, 2019.