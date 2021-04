OSAGE, Iowa – A former Osage man originally charged with eight counts of sex abuse is taking a plea deal.

Marcus John McNealy, 23 of Sheffield, has pleaded guilty to one count of lascivious acts with a child. He was accused of abusing a child between May 2011 and November 2016 while McNealy living in Mitchell County.

His sentencing is set for June 1.

McNealy was initially charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and four counts of third-degree sexual abuse.