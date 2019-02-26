Man accused of car theft sentenced for DWI

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused car thief is sentenced for DWI.

Vincent Michael Barry, 41 of Rochester, was arrested on December 8, 2018, after Rochester police said he stole a car while it was being warmed up. Barry was accused of speeding away and the crashing into a ditch.

He pleaded guilty to DWI-3rd degree and charges of theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer were dismissed. Barry has been ordered to spend a year on probation to the court and pay a $700 fine.

Rochester police said Barry’s theft was the third time in two weeks a vehicle had been stolen while warming up.