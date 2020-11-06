Man accused of busting up Buffalo Center trailer is pleading not guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A northwest Iowa man is pleading not guilty to a baseball bat rampage in Winnebago County.

Juan Dejesus Vazquez Alcaraz, 35 of Laurens, is charged with 2nd degree burglary and 2nd degree criminal mischief. He’s accused of breaking into a trailer in the 500 block of 3rd Street SW in Buffalo Center on October 4. Witnesses say Vazquez Alcaraz used a bat to break through the glass of the trailer door, then used the bat to smash glass and other items in the living room.

Vazquez Alcaraz then allegedly broke the door frame leading into the bedroom before leaving. Law enforcement says there was someone inside the trailer when Vazquez Alcaraz broke in.

A trial is now set to begin on December 2.