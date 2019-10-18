Man accused of Freeborn County burglary pleads guilty to drug possession

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A man accused of trying to break into a rural Freeborn County home is pleading guilty.

Jacob Paul Wolter, 23 of Granada, was arrested on May 22 and charged with attempted 1st degree burglary, two counts of 3rd degree burglary, and 2nd degree drug possession. A couple reported someone trying to break into their home and law enforcement caught Wolter sitting in a car parked near the victims' driveway.

Deputies say 29 grams of meth was found on Wolter.

According the court documents, the victims say a man tried to force open their door and had been inside their unattached garage. Investigators say it looked like items had been moved in the garage to allow someone to take a motorcycle that was inside.

Wolter has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and the other charges have been dismissed. His sentencing is set for December 16.