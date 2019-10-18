Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Man accused of Freeborn County burglary pleads guilty to drug possession

Jacob Wolter
Jacob Wolter

Arrested in May in Freeborn County.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 10:28 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 1:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A man accused of trying to break into a rural Freeborn County home is pleading guilty.

Jacob Paul Wolter, 23 of Granada, was arrested on May 22 and charged with attempted 1st degree burglary, two counts of 3rd degree burglary, and 2nd degree drug possession. A couple reported someone trying to break into their home and law enforcement caught Wolter sitting in a car parked near the victims' driveway.

Deputies say 29 grams of meth was found on Wolter.

According the court documents, the victims say a man tried to force open their door and had been inside their unattached garage. Investigators say it looked like items had been moved in the garage to allow someone to take a motorcycle that was inside.

Wolter has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and the other charges have been dismissed. His sentencing is set for December 16.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weiss retrial: Day four

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Image

Austin holds off Lourdes in Section 1A title match

Image

Sportsmanship at its finest

Image

Kavars Trial: Day Three

Image

Infant and pregnancy loss awareness

Image

Kavars takes the stand in animal neglect case

Image

Logan's law is working

Community Events