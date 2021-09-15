Man accused of burglarizing old church in Freeborn Co. that is being renovated

FREEBORN, Minn. - A man is facing a first-degree burglary charge after he was allegedly caught breaking into an old church that is being turned into a private residence.

Jonathan Boyd, 43, no permanent address, was arrested on Sept. 10 after he was located near 408 Main St. in Freeborn.

Authorities said the renovated building was occupied by the owner when he heard someone rummaging around downstairs.

The owner noticed a man who appeared to have just left the residence, and authorities located Boyd who was in possession of a wire cutter and a can of Pepsi. The serial number on the can of Pepsi was one number different from cans remaining in the residence and had a matching date.

In addition to the burglary charge, he's facing drug charges and possession of burglar tools.