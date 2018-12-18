Clear
Man accused of burglaries in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, and many other counties

Jonathan Martin

Finally arrested Sunday in Butler County.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 2:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 2:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Waterloo man is facing numerous charges for burglaries throughout eastern and northern Iowa.

Jonathan H. Martin, 35 of Waterloo, is accused of 3rd degree burglary and four counts of lottery ticket theft for a November 23 break-in at Ventura Mart, one of around 20 crimes for which law enforcement believes Martin is responsible.

Martin was finally arrested Sunday in Butler County after an investigation involving many law enforcement agencies.

Besides the Ventura Mart burglary, Martin is also charged with 3rd degree burglary and three counts of attempted burglary in Butler County. He’s also facing charges of 3rd degree burglary and attempted 3rd degree burglary for three incidents on December 16 where someone broke into the Town Mart in Rudd and tried to break into the Yesway in Rockford and Dugan’s Restaurant in Floyd. He's also accused of burglaries in Ionia and Lawler. 

The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending.

Cooperating in this investigation was the sheriff’s offices in Black Hawk, Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Linn, and Grundy counties, the police departments in Clear Lake, Sumner, Oelwein and Hampton, and the Iowa DOT Bureau of Investigation and Identity Protection.

Community Events