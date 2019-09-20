Man accused of breaking into several Clear Lake storage units

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into several storage units.
Ezra Marroquin, 21, is accused of using bolt cutters to break into seven storage units Sept. 7 in the 200 block of S. 24th St.
Marroquin is accused of taking televisions, a laptop and a tablet during the burglary.
Marroquin used the bolt cutters to cut barbwire from a security fence, according to court documents.
He’s facing two charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools and possession of marijuana.
