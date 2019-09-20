Clear

Man accused of breaking into several Clear Lake storage units

He is accused of taking televisions, a laptop and a tablet during the burglary.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 8:46 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into several storage units.

Ezra Marroquin, 21, is accused of using bolt cutters to break into seven storage units Sept. 7 in the 200 block of S. 24th St.

Marroquin is accused of taking televisions, a laptop and a tablet during the burglary.

Marroquin used the bolt cutters to cut barbwire from a security fence, according to court documents.

He’s facing two charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools and possession of marijuana.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Global Climate Strike happening today

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a surge of moisture and a chance for severe storms

Image

Osage ranks second in IGHSAU volleyball poll

Image

RCTC draws with Martin Luther

Image

Grand Meadow sweeps Randolph

Image

Making wine in North Iowa

Image

Pastor's e-mail is hacked

Image

DMC takes over Rochester

Image

Weather forecast 9/19

Community Events