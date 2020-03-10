Clear
Man accused of break-in and knife threat in Stewartville

Ricardo Rivera
Ricardo Rivera

Sheriff's Office says he believed his common law wife was having an affair.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 9:08 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A man is jailed for an alleged confrontation and murder threat over his common law wife.

Ricardo Rivera, 48, is facing charges of 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree assault, 5th degree assault, and damage to property. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Rivera went to a home in the 2100 block of Cardinal Lane NW in Stewartville around 2:15 pm Monday. He’s accused of kicking in the front door and threatening a 43-year-old man with a small knife.

Investigators say Rivera believed the man was having an affair with Rivera’s common law wife. Authorities say the two are not officially married but have been together 16 years and have two children together.

Rivera allegedly chased his wife and the man into the bathroom with the knife, damaged the door, and started threatening them in Spanish by saying things like “I can’t believe you would do this” and “I’ll effing kill you.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the wife was able to calm Rivera down. He then put down the knife, took pictures, and left. Deputies later arrested Rivera at his workplace with no trouble.

