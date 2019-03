Man accused of being a major Rochester marijuana dealer is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – He was called a “primary supplier” of marijuana when arrested. Now he’s been sentenced to probation.

Cody James Hunsley, 27 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in October 2018 to 2nd degree sale of marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Six other felony drug charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

On Monday, Hunsley received 10 years of supervised probation.

Rochester police said they found 16 ½ pounds of marijuana in Hunsley’s home and described him as someone who sold 10 to 15 pounds of the drug a week to mid- and low-level drug dealers in Rochester.